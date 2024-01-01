rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2629571
Loblolly Pine (Pinus taeda) (1918) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Loblolly Pine (Pinus taeda) (1918) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2629571

View CC0 License

Loblolly Pine (Pinus taeda) (1918) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More