https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2629571Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLoblolly Pine (Pinus taeda) (1918) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2629571View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3416 x 4782 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3416 x 4782 px | 300 dpi | 93.52 MBFree DownloadLoblolly Pine (Pinus taeda) (1918) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More