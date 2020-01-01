https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2638119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text50% off summer sale template promotion advertisementMorePremiumID : 2638119View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 286.9 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bangers by Vernon AdamsDownload Bangers fontArchivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontDownload All50% off summer sale template promotion advertisementMore