rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2643255
Chinese insect drawing of four butterflies, a beetle, caterpillar and a grasshopper from the 18th century. Original from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese insect drawing of four butterflies, a beetle, caterpillar and a grasshopper from the 18th century. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2643255

View CC0 License

Chinese insect drawing of four butterflies, a beetle, caterpillar and a grasshopper from the 18th century. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More