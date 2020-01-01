https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2646203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold vintage psd ornamental element set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMorePremiumID : 2646203View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 239.96 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold vintage psd ornamental element set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMore