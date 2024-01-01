rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2662931
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2662931

View CC0 License

The 18th century illustration of a yellow and blue bird on bouquet with rose, tulips, and daffodils, with butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

