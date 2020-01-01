https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2662953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage bird and blossom png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive. MorePremiumID : 2662953View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3287 x 2630 pxCompatible with :Vintage bird and blossom png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive. More