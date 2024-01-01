rawpixel
The 18th century illustration of a grey and coral bird on bouquet with rose, tulip, daisies, and forget me nots, with butterfly. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2667146

View CC0 License

