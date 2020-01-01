https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2669088Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJelly embossed typography strawberry jam psd wordMorePremiumID : 2669088View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 96.05 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontJelly embossed typography strawberry jam psd wordMore