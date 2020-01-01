https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2669197Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pink rose psd illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2669197View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1942 x 2914 px | 300 dpi | 72.96 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1942 x 2914 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pink rose psd illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More