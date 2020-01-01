https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2672097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage green leaves illustration psd sticker set, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMorePremiumID : 2672097View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 97.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage green leaves illustration psd sticker set, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMore