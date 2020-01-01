https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2674855Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWild flowers blossom set png illustration sticker, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMorePremiumID : 2674855View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxCompatible with :Wild flowers blossom set png illustration sticker, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMore