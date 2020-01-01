https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlooming white flowers vector hand drawn floral illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMorePremiumID : 2675155View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 12.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blooming white flowers vector hand drawn floral illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Mary Vaux WalcottMore