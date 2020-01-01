rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675473
Professional CV editable template vector for professionals and executive level
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Professional CV editable template vector for professionals and executive level

More
Premium
ID : 
2675473

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Nixie One by Jovanny Lemonad
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Professional CV editable template vector for professionals and executive level

More