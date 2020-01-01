https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675564Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeminine CV editable template vector resume for entry level and professionalsMorePremiumID : 2675564View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait EPS 21 x 29.7 cm | 3.08 MBPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontK2D by Cadson DemakDownload K2D fontDownload AllFeminine CV editable template vector resume for entry level and professionalsMore