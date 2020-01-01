https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675851Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative editable CV template downloadable psd resume for designersMorePremiumID : 2675851View personal and business license PSDA4 Portrait PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 72.19 MBPortrait Card PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 72.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Quicksand by Andrew PaglinawanDownload Quicksand fontCreative editable CV template downloadable psd resume for designersMore