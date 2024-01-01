rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677119
Conductor with violins and smoking chimneys behind (1895) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Conductor with violins and smoking chimneys behind (1895) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2677119

View CC0 License

