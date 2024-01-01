https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2678267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVulgar naked woman. Standing Nude with Orange Drapery (1914) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2678267View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 775 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2261 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2496 x 3864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2496 x 3864 px | 300 dpi | 55.22 MBFree DownloadVulgar naked woman. Standing Nude with Orange Drapery (1914) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More