https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680242Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape: The Parc Monceau (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680242View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 880 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2568 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3751 x 2752 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3751 x 2752 px | 300 dpi | 59.11 MBFree DownloadLandscape: The Parc Monceau (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More