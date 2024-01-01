rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680984
Rapids on the Petite Creuse at Fresselines (1889) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2680984

View CC0 License

