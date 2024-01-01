https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo stylized female figures with clock in hand (1868) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2681281View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1128 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3177 x 2986 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3177 x 2986 px | 300 dpi | 54.3 MBFree DownloadTwo stylized female figures with clock in hand (1868) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More