https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681367
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2681367

View CC0 License

Naked woman backview. Standing Nude, Facing Right (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

