https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682737Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDancer (1913) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2682737View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 769 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2243 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2503 x 3905 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2503 x 3905 px | 300 dpi | 55.96 MBFree DownloadDancer (1913) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More