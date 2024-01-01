rawpixel
Standing Girl, Back View (1908) by Egon Schiele. Original female painting from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682872

View CC0 License

