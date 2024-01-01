rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682873
Naked woman spreading legs. Torso of a Seated Woman with Boots (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Naked woman spreading legs. Torso of a Seated Woman with Boots (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682873

View CC0 License

Naked woman spreading legs. Torso of a Seated Woman with Boots (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More