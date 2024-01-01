https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Dancing Class (ca. 1870) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684844View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 875 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2553 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3745 x 2732 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3745 x 2732 px | 300 dpi | 58.57 MBFree DownloadThe Dancing Class (ca. 1870) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More