https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDancer in Green (ca. 1883) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684872View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 647 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 926 x 1717 px | 300 dpiTIFF 926 x 1717 px | 300 dpi | 9.12 MBFree DownloadDancer in Green (ca. 1883) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More