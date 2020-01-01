https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2685749Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShop now text promotion floral background vectorMorePremiumID : 2685749View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllShop now text promotion floral background vectorMore