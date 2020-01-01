https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2685871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew arrival text floral background psdMorePremiumID : 2685871View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 9.37 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllNew arrival text floral background psdMore