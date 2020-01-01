https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2685884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnd year sale promotion vector floral backgroundMorePremiumID : 2685884View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 19.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontDownload AllEnd year sale promotion vector floral backgroundMore