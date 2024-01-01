rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687289
Portrait after a Costume Ball (Portrait of Madame Dietz–Monnin) (1879) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas.
Portrait after a Costume Ball (Portrait of Madame Dietz–Monnin) (1879) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687289

View CC0 License

