https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687306Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Dancers, Half–length painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2687306View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1012 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2951 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3817 x 3218 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3817 x 3218 px | 300 dpi | 70.31 MBFree DownloadTwo Dancers, Half–length painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More