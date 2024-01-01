rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687311
The Artist's Cousin, Probably Mrs. William Bell (Mathilde Musson, 1841&ndash;1878) drawing in high resolution by Edgar…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Artist's Cousin, Probably Mrs. William Bell (Mathilde Musson, 1841–1878) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687311

View CC0 License

The Artist's Cousin, Probably Mrs. William Bell (Mathilde Musson, 1841–1878) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More