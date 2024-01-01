https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687343Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNaked woman in bed. Retiring (1883) painting in high resolution by the famous Edgar Degas. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2687343View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1023 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2930 x 2499 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2930 x 2499 px | 300 dpi | 167.62 MBFree DownloadNaked woman in bed. Retiring (1883) painting in high resolution by the famous Edgar Degas. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More