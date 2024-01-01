rawpixel
Harlequin (1885) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687345

View CC0 License

