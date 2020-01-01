https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687457Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnly this week deal template collection psdMorePremiumID : 2687457View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.22 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.22 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.22 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.22 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontOnly this week deal template collection psdMore