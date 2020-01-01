https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688557Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSave 30% template collection psdMorePremiumID : 2688557View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.33 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.33 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSave 30% template collection psdMore