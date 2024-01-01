rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688628
Nude woman. Girl Drying Herself (1885) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2688628

