On a Balcony (1878&ndash;1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
On a Balcony (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692711

View CC0 License

