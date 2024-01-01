rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692713
Child in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Child in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2692713

View CC0 License

Child in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

