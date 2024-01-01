rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2693281
Ornament with circle and cross (Ornament met cirkel en kruis) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de…
Ornament with circle and cross (Ornament met cirkel en kruis) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More