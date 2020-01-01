https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2693888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage hand drawn mother showering her child illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.MorePremiumID : 2693888View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1665 x 2081 pxCompatible with :Vintage hand drawn mother showering her child illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.More