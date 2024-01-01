rawpixel
Mother About to Wash Her Sleepy Child (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
Mother About to Wash Her Sleepy Child (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
2696919

