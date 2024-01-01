rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696943
Under the Horse Chestnut Tree (1896&ndash;1897) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Under the Horse Chestnut Tree (1896–1897) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2696943

View CC0 License

Under the Horse Chestnut Tree (1896–1897) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More