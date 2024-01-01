rawpixel
The Bath (1890&ndash;1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2697000

View CC0 License

