Vintage hand drawn mother embracing her little child illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt. More Premium ID : 2697024 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1468 x 2203 px | 300 dpi | 40.89 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1468 x 2203 px | 300 dpi