https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau flower pattern psd element, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2697035View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3932 x 1494 px | 300 dpi | 67.55 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 456 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3932 x 1494 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau flower pattern psd element, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore