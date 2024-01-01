https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and child (Moeder en kind) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2697478View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2749 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3989 x 5079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3989 x 5079 px | 300 dpi | 115.97 MBFree DownloadMother and child (Moeder en kind) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More