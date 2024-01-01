rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697479
Female nude, seated on a sofa, hand to head (Vrouwelijk naakt, gezeten op een bank, de hand tegen het hoofd) (1920) print in…
Female nude, seated on a sofa, hand to head (Vrouwelijk naakt, gezeten op een bank, de hand tegen het hoofd) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2697479

View CC0 License

