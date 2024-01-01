rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698108
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698108

View CC0 License

Fantastical head (Fantasie: kop) (1930) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

