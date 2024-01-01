https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698182Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecor for the fireplace for the Fouquet boutique by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2698182View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1080 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3151 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4208 x 4674 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4208 x 4674 px | 300 dpi | 112.58 MBFree DownloadDecor for the fireplace for the Fouquet boutique by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More